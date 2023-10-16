Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck driver in Davisville Village

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck driver in Davisville Village on Monday, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the intersection of Davisville Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road shortly after 10:41 a.m.

The pedestrian, who Toronto paramedics said was female, was pronounced dead at the scene. They were unable to provide her age.

Police closed the busy intersection for their investigation.

The 74 Mount Pleasant bus was rerouted via Balliol Street, Forman Avenue and Millwood Road to avoid the area, the TTC said.