Pedestrian, 21, dies in hospital after Etobicoke collision last week

A 21-year-old woman struck by a driver last week in Etobicoke died in hospital, Toronto police said Wednesday.

In a news release, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

She was hit around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 6. According to police, she was crossing Brown's Line near Jellicoe Avenue midblock when she was struck by a 36-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen sedan.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Investigators are appealing to local residents, businesses and drivers for any security or dash camera video of the area or collision to help piece together what happened.

Anyone with information can contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The woman who died was one of four pedestrians hit by drivers across the GTA last Friday, three in Toronto and one in Mississauga.

A 25-year-old man was killed in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall in the early morning hours, while the other two collisions left the pedestrians with serious injuries.