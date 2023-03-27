Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two drivers in Mississauga late Sunday, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Creditview and Bristol roads around 11:15 p.m., police said in a series of tweets.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any further information about the deceased or the circumstances of the incident.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

Police closed Creditview in both directions between Carolyn Road and Willow Way, and Bristol Road between Bathgate Road and Whitehorn Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.