Man, 34, struck and killed by driver in Scarborough, police say

A male pedestrian died late Thursday after he was struck by a driver in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The collision happened around 11:10 p.m. near the corner of Victoria Park and Sparks avenues.

The victim, who was 34, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Soon after he was pronounced dead.

Police nor paramedics were able to provide the identify of the man or any further details about the circumstances of the collision early Friday.

A CBC camera operator who attended the scene said it was raining and that streetlights in the area were flickering on and off, while some appeared to be out completely.