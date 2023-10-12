Female pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough, police say

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Scarborough early Thursday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately provide any further details about the deceased.

The driver remained at the scene, police say.

Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions between Kennedy Road and Kelvin Grove Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam video about the collision is asked to contact police.