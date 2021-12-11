Pedestrian dead after being hit by car, police say driver initially fled

A person is dead after being hit by a car in Scarborough on Saturday.

According to Toronto police, the pedestrian was hit around 11:30 a.m. while walking near Midland Avenue and Broadbent Avenue, a residential area north of Eglinton Avenue East.

The driver fled the scene by foot, police say, but was quickly located.

They say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The area is now closed to traffic. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashboard camera footage or relevant information to contact its traffic services division at (416) 808-1900.