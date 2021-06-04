Male pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 403 in Mississauga

Provincial police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on Highway 403 in Mississauga late Thursday.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, just west of Hurontario Street, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt said the pedestrian was hit "in a live lane of traffic" and that his body was found off the side of the roadway.

No further details about the male were released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him stayed at the scene and is speaking to investigators, Schmidt said.

Police closed the area to traffic for several hours while they investigated.

Anyone with dashcam video or information is asked to contact the OPP's Mississauga detachment.