Man dies after being struck by driver in Brampton

A man has died after he was struck by a driver in Brampton on Thursday evening.

Peel police responded to a collision on Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road in Brampton at 6:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man who was struck by a driver. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police announced about an hour later that the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate.