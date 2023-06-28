Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver on weekend near the waterfront

A pedestrian died in hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a driver near the waterfront on the weekend, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the pedestrian, 24, was hit while running northbound across Lake Shore Boulevard East toward the Jarvis Street off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A Toyota Camry, travelling eastbound, struck the pedestrian on the Jarvis Street off-ramp. The pedestrian was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene, police added.

Police said the pedestrian died on Wednesday. The person's age and sex has not been released.

Police are urging local residents, business owners or drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or collision are urged to come forward.

Members of the Toronto police traffic services unit are continuing to investigate. No charges have been announced.