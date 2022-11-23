Pedestrian dies after being trapped under vehicle in Toronto

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle and getting trapped underneath it on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue. Police were notified at 4:27 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services said firefighters lifted the vehicle to remove the pedestrian, but the victim was pronounced dead at.the scene.

Police said the driver remained after the collision.

The intersection is closed and TTC vehicles are being rerouted to avoid the area.

No other details were available.