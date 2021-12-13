Man dead after hit and run is the 2nd pedestrian death in Scarborough this weekend

A man is dead after being struck by an SUV in Scarborough on Sunday, Toronto police say. And it's the area's second pedestrian fatality this weekend.

At around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road, east of Birchmount Road.

The pedestrian reportedly suffered "very serious" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto police say.

The driver of a white SUV with damage to the front end of the vehicle fled the scene, police say. Investigators are searching for the driver.

The death marks the second pedestrian death just this weekend in Scarborough. A 69-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at Midland Broadbent avenues on Saturday morning.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashboard camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.