Toronto Public Health issues drug alert after at least 15 fatal overdoses in last month

Toronto Public Health has issued an alert saying at least 15 people died from suspected overdoses in the last month.

"Over the past four weeks, there has been an increase in the number of fatal suspected opioid overdose calls attended by Toronto Paramedics Services. There have been three different occurrences where there were at least five fatal calls within a four-day period," TPH said in a Wednesday news release.

The agency added that Toronto's Drug Checking Service has recently found higher concentrations of fentanyl in opioids, particularly in the downtown core. The service has similarly detected an increase in benzodiazepines — substances typically prescribed in medical settings as sedatives — as well as levels of carfentanil in fentanyl samples.

TPH cautioned that fentanyl combined with benzodiazapines can mean that additional medical supports are needed if someone experiences an overdose.

"Always call 911 when somebody is experiencing an overdose, especially if someone is not responding to naloxone," the agency said.

It also noted that the recent overdoses involve a range of drugs and occurred in neighbourhoods across the city.

TPH urged residents to never use drugs alone and to keep naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, on hand.

"If you must use alone, have a safety plan. Get someone to check on you either by phone or in person. Consider calling the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-NORS to get support while using alone," the release said.

TPH also encouraged drug users to have samples analyzed at drug checking service locations across the city.