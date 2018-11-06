5 charged in Oshawa house fire that killed 4 in January

Charges have been laid against five people in connection with an Oshawa house fire in January that killed four people.

The owner of the house, two directors of a corporation and two tenants were charged under the Ontario Fire Code and Fire Protection and Prevention Act, Shannon McFadyen, spokesperson for the city of Oshawa, said on Tuesday.

Oshawa Fire Services has not released the cause of the fire and did not say what the charges are. The five people charged have not been named.

The fire in the multi-unit dwelling at 116 Centre Street North, near Colborne Street West, began on the main floor early on Jan. 8, 2018, according to a final report and a forensic fire engineering report from the Office of the Fire Marshal. The two reports have been given to Oshawa Fire Services.

2 tenants charged lived in lower levels of home

The house had no working smoke alarms.

"If working smoke alarms had been in place, the occupants would have had early detection and the opportunity to escape," Rick Derstroff, Fire Investigations Supervisor, Office of the Fire Marshal, said in a news release on Monday.

Witnesses said the fire spread rapidly, consuming the rear of the house. The fire began on the main floor but the cause has not been released. (Viewer video)

Oshawa Fire Services said the two tenants charged lived in the lower levels of the property at the time of the fire.

According to the release, the reports lists contraventions of the Ontario Fire Code in the home, but they were not released.

2 children died in fire

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. after receiving reports that people were trapped in the home near Bond and Simcoe Streets. Durham police and Oshawa firefighters arrived within minutes.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and thick smoke. The house was extensively damaged.

Lindsey Bonchek, 36, and her daughter Madeline, 9, died in the fire that gutted the home. Bonchek's son, Jackson, 4, was pulled from the fire but later died.

Steve Macdonald, 50, managed to escape the fire with his pregnant daughter, but ran back into the building to rescue others, according to his family, and did not come out.

The Office of the Fire Marshal ruled out natural gas heating as the cause of the fire, the news release said.

Lindsey Bonchek, 36, and her two children — Madeline, 9, and Jackson, 4, — died in the fire. (Lindsey Bonchek/Facebook)

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said in the release that landlords and homeowners are required by law to have working smoke alarms on every floor of a home.

'Working smoke alarms save lives'

Also, any residential property with a fuel-fired appliance or attached garage must have a carbon monoxide alarm, he said. Such alarms must be installed near all sleeping areas in homes and in service rooms and in sleeping areas of multi-residential units.

"Working smoke alarms save lives," Clark said. "For as little as $20, the cost of a smoke/carbon monoxide alarm is one of the best investments you can make to keep your family safe."

Clark said it's also important that everyone in a home has an escape plan and knows exactly what to do in the event of a fire.

Tenants are required to report to their landlords if smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are not in place, he said.

The fine for non-working smoke alarms is up to $50,000 for an individual and/or one-year imprisonment.