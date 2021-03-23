Fire crews still sifting through rubble after fatal Oshawa fire

Fire crews and investigators remain on scene Tuesday morning at the site of a deadly row house fire in Oshawa where two people are still missing.

Scores of heavy equipment and rescue technicians are now at a residence on Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401. Emergency crews were first called there around 1 a.m. Monday.

One unit sustained significant damage, and two bodies were found inside. Two other people are still unaccounted for.

Speaking at the scene Tuesday morning, Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said crews will be working throughout the day to examine the scene and investigate what happened.

"It is a very challenging situation due to the structural integrity of the dwelling," he said. "This is an extremely dangerous operation."

Clark said two people are still missing, and he wasn't able to give any information about the victims. According to a news release from Durham police, a post-mortem will be conducted to determine their identities.

Police say seven units on the street were damaged, and four people were taken to hospital with fire-related injuries. Three of those victims have been released, but one remains there with serious injuries.

Clark said Tuesday it's still too early to say exactly where the fire started.