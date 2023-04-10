1 dead, 3 injured in Oshawa crash, Durham police say

One person is dead and three others are injured after two vehicles crashed in Oshawa on Monday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

The crash happened on Simcoe Street North.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took three people to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

There's been no word on ages or sexes of the crash victims. Police have not said what caused the crash or how the vehicles collided.

Officers have closed Simcoe Street North between Howden and Raglan Roads as they continue to investigate. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Motorists are urged to take alternative routes.