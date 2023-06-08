Suspected impaired driver charged in Oakville crash that killed motorcyclist

A man suspected of impaired driving has been charged in an Oakville crash that left a male motorcyclist on dead on Wednesday.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles, happened in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Windsor Gate at about 1:40 p.m.

The victim, a 58-year-old Oakville resident, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a news release, Halton Regional Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the crash was head-on between an westbound Vespa motorcycle and an eastbound Nissan Rogue SUV. A third vehicle was then damaged, police said.

Police have arrested the driver of the Nissan Rogue SUV, a 25-year-old Burlington man, and charged him with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Halton police's collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to come forward.

