Person dead following mobile tent trailer fire in North York

A person has died following a fire in a mobile tent trailer in North York on Sunday, firefighters say.

Just after 6 p.m. fire crews were called for a vehicle fire at 1400 Victoria Park Ave.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Dan Vieira says crews arrived and found a mobile tent trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire and found a body.

Vieira says more information will be available later.