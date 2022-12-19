Person dead following mobile tent trailer fire in North York
A person has died following a fire in a mobile tent trailer in North York on Sunday, firefighters say.
Crews called for vehicle fire just after 6 p.m.
A person has died following a fire in a mobile tent trailer in North York on Sunday, firefighters say.
Just after 6 p.m. fire crews were called for a vehicle fire at 1400 Victoria Park Ave.
Toronto Fire Services Capt. Dan Vieira says crews arrived and found a mobile tent trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Crews extinguished the fire and found a body.
Vieira says more information will be available later.