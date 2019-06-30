Man fatally shot inside downtown nightclub found by staff after last call

A man died after he was shot in a Toronto nightclub and found by staff cleaning up after last call, police said Sunday.

The man was discovered "suffering from obvious trauma" inside Orchid Nightclub at 82 Peter St., according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

Hopkinson declined to say where exactly in the nightclub the man was found.

Last call is at 2 a.m. and police were dispatched to the club at 2:56 a.m., he said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Hopkinson said investigators believe that the shooting occurred inside the club itself.

"I think we can assume that the nightclub was crowded," Hopkinson said.

A firearm was recovered close by to where the man was found, he added.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The man's name and age have not been released, no one is in custody and no suspect description was available.