1 person dead after head-on, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401

One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a three-vehicle, head-on collision on Highway 401 early Friday.

Police responded to reports of a collision near Brock Road in Pickering on the highway's westbound lanes shortly after 5 a.m., according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Reports say one vehicle was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle, he says.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt says, while two others were taken to hospital.

Westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Brock Road in Pickering will be closed for most of the morning, he says.