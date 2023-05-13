Brampton man, 33, dead after Highway 407 motorcycle crash

A 33-year-old Brampton man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 407 early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on the highway's eastbound ramp headed to Highway 404 southbound around 12:45 a.m.

"The rider had lost control on that ramp, struck a sign and was seriously injured," said Schmidt.

He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Schmidt says.

The ramp was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.