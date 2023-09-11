Content
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Vaughan

Police tape at a crime scene.
The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene to speak with police. (The Canadian Press)

A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a car in Vaughan early Monday, York police say.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Highway 7 West and Jane Street.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the man was provided by police.

The driver of the car stayed to speak with police. He did not sustain any injuries.

Police closed multiple roads in the area for their investigation into the crash.

