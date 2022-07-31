Motorcyclist dead following Scarborough collision

A 39-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Scarborough early Sunday.

Police say the collision occurred on Kennedy Road and Transway Crescent around 1:15 a.m.

The motorcyclist, who was operating a black 2020 Kawasaki Ninja, was thrown from his bike and unconscious on impact, according to police, who noted the 30-year-old driver of the car, a grey 2013 Hyundai Sonata, stayed at the scene.

Police said the car was making a left turn from the southbound lane and the motorcycle was heading northbound through the intersection. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are appealing to witnesses to contact its traffic services unit at 416-808-1900 or via Crime Stoppers.