Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole in Scarborough

A motorcyclist is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole in Scarborough on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

The fatal crash happened on Huntingwood Drive near Colinayre Crescent, west of Kennedy Road. Police were called to the scene at 10:04 a.m.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced dead. His age has not been released.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with surveillance or dashboard camera video to come forward.

Investigators have not determined what happened before the motorcyclist hit the pole but Brabant said it appears to be a single vehicle crash.

Huntingwood is closed west of Kennedy as traffic services officers continue to investigate.