Man, 45, dies in hospital after his motorcycle hits pole in Etobicoke

A 45-year-old man has died in hospital after his motorcycle hit a pole in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

The crash happened in the area of North Queen Street and Manstor Road. Police were called to the area at about 10:35 p.m.

In a news release on Sunday, police said the man was riding his motorcycle westbound on North Queen Street when he lost control of the motorcycle and it struck a pole on the north side of the street.

Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Officers with police's traffic services unit are investigating.

Residents, business and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or crash are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).