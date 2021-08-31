Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Roncesvalles

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Roncesvalles late Monday, Toronto police say.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Bloor Street West near Indian Road.

According to police, the male motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Bloor when he collided with the front end of a vehicle that was pulling out of a roadside parking spot.

The rider lost control of his motorcycle and ended up trapped beneath a nearby van that was also parked on Bloor.

Emergency crews attempted to revive him but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was in his 30s, police said.

Officers were on scene into the early morning. There is no word on whether any charges could be laid in connection to the collision.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam video is asked to contact Toronto police.