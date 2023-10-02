Toronto man, 61, dead after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401
A 61-year-old from Toronto is dead after a motorcycle collision on Highway 401 Sunday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision just before 2 p.m. near the highway's eastbound ramp to Eglinton Avenue, said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, he said. No other vehicles were involved.
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police.