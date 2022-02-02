Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Female dies in Mississauga shooting

A female was shot to death in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Police located the victim with a gunshot wound and she died at the scene

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mississauga that left a female dead on Tuesday night. (Peel Regional Police)

A female was shot to death in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.

The shooting happened at Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Highway 427 and Morning Star Drive. Police were called to the area shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. There's no word yet on her age.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now