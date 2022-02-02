Female dies in Mississauga shooting
A female was shot to death in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Police located the victim with a gunshot wound and she died at the scene
A female was shot to death in a shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.
The shooting happened at Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, near Highway 427 and Morning Star Drive. Police were called to the area shortly after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. There's no word yet on her age.