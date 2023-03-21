1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

A person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive, a residential neighbourhood near Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m.

Police said the person was shot and pronounced dead. No age or sex was released.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.