1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

A person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Fatal shooting happened near Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening. (CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive, a residential neighbourhood near Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at 7:40 p.m.

Police said the person was shot and pronounced dead. No age or sex was released.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.

 

