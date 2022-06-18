Man in his 30s dead after Mississauga shooting
Peel police say a man in his 30s is dead following a shooting in Mississauga around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Man rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police say
Officers were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue, where they found a man in his 30s suffering life-threatening injuries.
Police say he was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The homicide unit is investigating.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.