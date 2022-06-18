Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Man in his 30s dead after Mississauga shooting

Peel police say a man in his 30s is dead following a shooting in Mississauga around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Man rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police say

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in Mississauga early Saturday. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

Peel police say a man in his 30s is dead following a shooting in Mississauga around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue, where they found a man in his 30s suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The homicide unit is investigating.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now