Police searching for suspect after fatal Mississauga shooting

Police are searching for a suspect after one man was shot and killed at a Mississauga boxing gym.

Paramedics raced the 32-year-old victim to a trauma centre, but he died en route, officials said.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of HUF Boxing Gym, near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, at around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Peel Police Const. Bancroft Wright said a man was seen fleeing the scene on foot eastbound on Dundas Street shortly after the shooting.

A burning car was discovered a short time later and it is being treated as possibly linked with the killing, he said.

1 male patient transported In serious condition to Trauma Centre <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> <a href="https://t.co/I6Iwwwv7Fh">https://t.co/I6Iwwwv7Fh</a> —@Peel_Paramedics

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a vehicle or more suspects to contact them.

"It's unfortunate an incident took place like this in broad daylight," Wright said.

This was the fourth homicide in Peel since the beginning of the year.