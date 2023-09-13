1 person dead following mattress fire under North York bridge

One person is dead after a mattress fire under a bridge at Tippett Road and Wilson Avenue in North York, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the bridge around 3 p.m. and found the individual dead at the scene.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto Fire said it responded to reports of a fire under the Allen Road bridge at Wilson Avenue. It confirmed the fire was extinguished, but that one person was dead.

Police say they will not release further information unless the death leads to a criminal investigation.