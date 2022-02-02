1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Markham, Ont., suspects in custody

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Markham on Tuesday night, York police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened near Markham Road and Highway 407. York Regional Police were called to the scene at about 6:45 p.m.

York Region paramedics said they took one person without vital signs to hospital and another with unknown injuries to a local trauma centre.

Police said suspects are in custody but provided no details. There's no information yet on the age and sex of the victims.