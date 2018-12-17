Man dead after industrial incident in Scarborough, paramedics say
A piece of equipment had fallen on the man, paramedics say.
A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead after an industrial incident in the east end, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
A piece of equipment had fallen on the man, Toronto Paramedic Services Dept. Commander Evert Steenge said.
