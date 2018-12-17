Skip to Main Content
Man dead after industrial incident in Scarborough, paramedics say

Man dead after industrial incident in Scarborough, paramedics say

A piece of equipment had fallen on the man, paramedics say.

Piece of equipment reportedly fell on man

CBC News ·
The fatal industrial incident happened near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead after an industrial incident in the east end, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene near Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

A piece of equipment had fallen on the man, Toronto Paramedic Services Dept. Commander Evert Steenge said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|