Man dies after being pulled from fire in Toronto's west end

A man has died after being pulled from a fire without vital signs from a west-end Toronto building, the city's fire chief says.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg extended condolences to the family and friends of the man, who he said died of his injuries.

The fire happened in a building on Dupont Street near Edwin Avenue. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 12:30 p.m.

Pegg said firefighters found the man while searching an apartment in the second storey of the building. The unit sustained significant damage, he said.

The chief added that he didn't know if there were working smoke alarms in the apartment.

The man was brought outside and paramedics took him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Pegg said firefighters also found three cats, one of which has died.

Toronto Fire Services' fire investigation team will work to identify the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire, he said.

Pegg said Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal was to be notified about the fire