Skip to Main Content
2 people dead after Brampton house fire
Toronto

2 people dead after Brampton house fire

Emergency crews in Brampton blocked off a section of Queen Street after a fatal house fire on Thursday night.

Third person was rescued off of the roof of the burning building

CBC News ·
The three-storey home in Brampton was gutted by a late night fire on Thursday. (Jeremy Cohn)

Peel Regional Police say two people have died and a third was rescued off of the roof after a house fire broke out in Brampton late on Thursday night. 

According to a series of police tweets, the call came in at 10:41 p.m. 

Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said when emergency responders arrived, the house was "completely engulfed in flames." 

Initially, there was no report of injuries — but about two hours later, the police service said two fatalities had been confirmed. 

Mooken also said that Brampton Fire did rescue one person from the roof of the burning building. 

As of about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the fire was still considered active, and Queen Street is shut down between Mill and Elizabeth streets. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News