Man, 19, arrested in connection with homicide in downtown Toronto

A man has been arrested in connection with a physical attack in downtown Toronto that ended in a fatal hit and run leaving one man dead, police say.

Toronto police said a man was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East at about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.

Police said MacDonald was physically attacked before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle. Initially, police said he was considered to be the victim of a fatal hit and run but his death was later deemed a homicide.

In a news release Saturday evening, police said a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court Sunday morning.

Toronto police at the scene of a fatal hit and run near the corner of Queen and Sherbourne streets. Police identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Police said MacDonald was attacked by a man on the west sidewalk of Sherbourne Street.

MacDonald fled the area but was chased into the middle of Sherbourne Street, where he fell to the ground, police said.

Investigators said a man allegedly continued to attack MacDonald while he was on the ground in the middle of the street.

After the attack, MacDonald was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say they do not know if the victim knew his attacker or what preceded the attack.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

"We believe the suspect is culpable for the victim's death by physically attacking him and putting him in the position to be struck by the vehicle," Toronto police spokesperson Sayer said in an email Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).