Fatal Toronto hit and run being investigated as a homicide, police say

A fatal hit and run in downtown Toronto late Monday is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

A male pedestrian was struck shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street. The male, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

How he "ended up on the roadway" and the involvement of the driver is part of the preliminary investigation, police said.

The vehicle involved is described as a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information or dashcam video that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The male's death is the city's 40th homicide of 2023.