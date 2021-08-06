Allegedly impaired woman charged in fatal hit-and-run collision with motorcyclist

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged after an alleged hit-and-run collision that killed a motorcyclist late Thursday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Dufferin Street near Bentworth Avenue, just south of Highway 401, shortly after 11 p.m., said Staff Sergeant Paul Lentsch.

Paramedics also responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. No further details about the victim were available early Friday, Lentsch said.

Not long after, police found the driver's vehicle — a black minivan — abandoned in the parking lot of a townhouse complex on nearby Flemington Road and eventually located the driver as well.

She was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of a collision, Lentsch said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have relevent dashcam or security video is asked to contact Toronto police's traffic services division.