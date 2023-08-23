Female cyclist killed in Mississauga hit and run, police say

A female cyclist was killed in a hit and run in Mississauga Wednesday, Peel police say.

The collision happened on Airport Road just before 5 a.m., police said in a brief tweet.

The female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Peel paramedics. Police nor paramedics had any further information about the cyclist.

The driver left the area. Police did not have a vehicle description early Wednesday.

Airport Road was closed between Thamesgate Drive and Slough Street for the police investigation.