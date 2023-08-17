Man who died after Toronto hit-and-run was attacked on sidewalk beforehand, police say

Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.

Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.

MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.m. that night.

Originally, MacDonald was considered to be the victim of a fatal hit and run. Later, police determined his death to be a homicide.

At a news conference on Thursday, Price told reporters that MacDonald was attacked by another man on the west sidewalk of Sherbourne Street.

MacDonald fled the area but was chased into the middle of Sherbourne Street, where he fell to the ground.

"The suspect continued the attack of Mr. MacDonald while he was on the ground in the middle of the roadway," Price said.

Following the attack, Price said MacDonald appeared to be "incapacitated" on the ground and not moving, Price added.

"Seconds later, a northbound vehicle struck him as it passed," he said.

The vehicle was a white, four-door sedan. Price said the driver is considered to be a witness and is urged come forward.

The alleged attacker is described as an adult male, average build, with mid-length black hair in dreadlocks or twists. Police say he was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, a green hoodie with a camouflage pattern on the hood, black jeans with small tears on the front of both legs and black shoes.

The attacker fled on a bicycle northbound on Sherbourne Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).