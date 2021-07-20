1 dead in what police believe was a deliberate hit and run in the Port Lands

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in what Toronto police believe was a deliberate hit and run on Monday night.

The collision happened in the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street. Officers were called to the area at 9:08 p.m. The vehicle may have been a truck, according to Insp. Kelly Skinner of the Toronto Police Service.

Police said there were reports of a dispute just before the collision.

A person found without vital signs was pronounced dead at the scene. Police would not confirm earlier reports that a second person was injured in the incident.

Police described the vehicle as having a matte military green wrap and said it left the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be a white male, five-foot-10, in his late 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officers have closed roads in the area for the investigation.

Skinner urged anyone with information to come forward to talk to investigators.