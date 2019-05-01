Skip to Main Content
Arrest made in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run
Toronto

75-year-old Rafaela Piedrasanta was killed in an intersection on Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a 75-year-old woman dead.

Rafaela Piedrasanta was crossing the street at the corner of Elia Avenue and Sorrento Drive on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a white pickup truck.

She was taken to hospital, but died of her injuries.

Peel regional police say they recovered the vehicle involved in the collision on Thursday and arrested a 37-year-old man.

He is set to appear in court in Brampton on Friday to face a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

