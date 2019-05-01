Arrest made in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run
Rafaela Piedrasanta was crossing the street at the corner of Elia Ave. and Sorrento Dr. on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a white pickup truck.
75-year-old Rafaela Piedrasanta was killed in an intersection on Wednesday
Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga that left a 75-year-old woman dead.
Rafaela Piedrasanta was crossing the street at the corner of Elia Avenue and Sorrento Drive on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a white pickup truck.
She was taken to hospital, but died of her injuries.
Peel regional police say they recovered the vehicle involved in the collision on Thursday and arrested a 37-year-old man.
He is set to appear in court in Brampton on Friday to face a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.