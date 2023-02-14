Content
Toronto·New

2 dead, 2 injured in Highway 427 crash

Two people are dead and two people were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision on Highway 427.

Police say a vehicle rolled over and caught fire

CBC News ·
Toronto paramedics say two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Highway 427 crash. (chalabala - stock.adobe.com)

Toronto police say they were called to the highway and Dundas St. West around 11:30 on Monday night.

A  vehicle rolled over and caught fire, according to police.

Paramedics confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two more were taken to hospital.

