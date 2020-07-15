Ontario SIU investigating fatal police shooting in Haliburton

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal police shooting in Haliburton Highlands.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) did not provide any further details, saying in a tweet that more information will be forthcoming.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they were investigating a "serious criminal matter" near Haliburton.

On Twitter, the OPP asked people to stay away from Indian Point Road near Eagle Lake, saying there was no concern for public safety.

The SIU probes incidents involving the police that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come.