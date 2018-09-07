Man facing charges in fatal shooting also responsible for 2 robberies at Riverdale park, police say

A man who is facing a second-degree murder charge for a shooting in Greektown in August is also responsible for two gunpoint robberies in a nearby park, Toronto police say.

The 27-year-old Toronto man is in custody and was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Danny Morales, 35, who was killed after an altercation at a bar on Danforth Avenue, between Logan and Jones avenues, on Aug. 22.

But investigators believe that the day before, the same man approached a group of women who were exercising early in the morning in Withrow Park, near Pape and Danforth avenues.

Police say the accused pointed a silver gun at the women, threatened to kill them and demanded money. He made off with money and personal items from the victims, police say.

The man is also believed to be responsible for a nighttime robbery on Aug. 8 at the same location.

Police say three men were talking in the park, when two other men rode by on bicycles. The two men returned and demanded money from the three men at gunpoint. Both suspects rode away on their bicycles, police say.

The second male suspect is described as black and was wearing a red hoodie tied tightly around his face. He was riding a black bicycle with a low seat and high handlebars.

Police say the man currently in custody is facing 14 charges in relation to the two armed robberies and was in court to face the charges on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.