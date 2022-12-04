Woman dead after Mississauga gas station shooting

A 21-year-old woman is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Mississauga Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the gas station near Creditview Rd. and Britannia Rd. around 10:40 p.m.

They say they believe it was a targeted incident, and the Peel police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Officers are looking for a male suspect, seen wearing dark clothing and gloves.