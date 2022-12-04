Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Woman dead after Mississauga gas station shooting

A 21-year-old woman is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Mississauga Saturday night.

Police are searching for a male suspect, who was wearing gloves and dark clothes

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a woman died following a shooting at a Mississauga gas station on Dec. 3, 2022. (CBC)

A 21-year-old woman is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Mississauga Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the gas station near Creditview Rd. and Britannia Rd. around 10:40 p.m.

They say they believe it was a targeted incident, and the Peel police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Officers are looking for a male suspect, seen wearing dark clothing and gloves.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now