1 dead after Parkdale house fire, Toronto Fire says

A female was killed in a house fire in Toronto's west end early Tuesday, firefighters say.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Wilson Park Road in south Parkdale around 3:25 a.m., Toronto Fire said.

The female was pulled from the detached home but pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the victim was immediately available from Toronto Fire or paramedics.

In a statement on social media, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg offered condolences "to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning's fatal fire.

"The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire will commence once safe to do so."