Elderly man dies after house fire, City of Vaughan says

An elderly man has died in hospital after firefighters pulled him from a burning home on Sunday, the City of Vaughan said on Monday.

The fire broke out in a home on Adrianno Crescent, near Langstaff and Weston roads. Firefighters were called in at 3:40 p.m.

In a statement on Monday, the city said firefighters from Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service encountered heavy smoke and flames when they arrived and they immediately began to search the home.

"Within minutes, firefighters located and removed one male resident through a first-floor window," the city said.

Paramedics found the man without vital signs and rushed him to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was found in the home and firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, the city said.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

Although the cause is under investigation, the city said Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services is reminding everyone that it is important to maintain smoke alarms.