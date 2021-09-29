Elderly woman dead after fire at Toronto apartment building

An elderly woman has died after a fire at a residential building in Toronto early Wednesday morning, firefighters say.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment complex on Millwood Road, near Southvale Drive, shortly before 1 a.m., according to Toronto Fire.

The blaze ignited on the first floor. There was heavy black smoke but the fire was extinguished quickly.

The elderly woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet about the incident.

No further information about the woman was provided.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire but at this point there is nothing indicating that it was suspicious, Toronto Fire said.