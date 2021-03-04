Man dead after house fire in North York

A man in his 50s was killed in a house fire overnight in North York, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to a home on Mayberry Road, near the corner of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two elderly residents were helped out of the house by a responding officer, police said.

Soon after, firefighters found the man unconscious in the basement of the home.

Firefighters and paramedics attempted to save the man's life. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man at the scene who said he was a long-time family friend of the homeowners told CBC Toronto that the man who died had lived in the basement of the residence for decades.